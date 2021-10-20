Warmer, sunny and still waiting for rain

We are still waiting for a cold front to move into the Ohio Valley so that means we are in for a nearly repeat performance today.

Temperatures start in the upper 40s with a clear sky. River valley fog is expected yet again. We'll warm to 65 by noon and then to 73 by 4 p.m. Seasonal for October 20th is 65 degrees. The sky will be sunny for the majority of the day.

A cold front finally arrives early Thursday morning. This brings in scattered showers for the morning drive with lows in the upper 50s. Severe weather is not expected and there will be many locations that don't get rain tomorrow morning.

Isolated showers will continue for the rest of the morning time frame before clouds move out and we see a bit more sunshine in the afternoon hours. We'll stay warm tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.

Cooler air and a decent amount of cloud cover will be around for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to low 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Clear and cool

River valley fog

Low: 49

WEDNESDAY

Sunny sky

Warmer

High: 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Clouds build

Low: 58

THURSDAY

Scattered rain before noon

Afternoon sun

High: 69

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds return

Cool

Low: 50

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts