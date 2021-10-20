Warmer, sunny and still waiting for rain

We are still waiting for a cold front to move into the Ohio Valley so that means we are in for a nearly repeat performance today.
Temperatures start in the upper 40s with a clear sky. River valley fog is expected yet again. We'll warm to 65 by noon and then to 73 by 4 p.m. Seasonal for October 20th is 65 degrees. The sky will be sunny for the majority of the day.
A cold front finally arrives early Thursday morning. This brings in scattered showers for the morning drive with lows in the upper 50s. Severe weather is not expected and there will be many locations that don't get rain tomorrow morning.
Isolated showers will continue for the rest of the morning time frame before clouds move out and we see a bit more sunshine in the afternoon hours. We'll stay warm tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.
Cooler air and a decent amount of cloud cover will be around for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to low 60s.
MORNING RUSH
Clear and cool
River valley fog
Low: 49
WEDNESDAY
Sunny sky
Warmer
High: 73
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Clouds build
Low: 58
THURSDAY
Scattered rain before noon
Afternoon sun
High: 69
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds return
Cool
Low: 50
==========