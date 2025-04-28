Warmer start to the work week

We are looking at a much more active weather week but thankfully that doesn't start until tomorrow.
Our Monday forecast will be mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs will increase to the upper 70s, if not to the 80 degree mark. Winds will be light from the south at 5 to 10 mph.
Clouds will increase tonight and temperatures won't be as cool, only falling to 63 degrees.
Low pressure is building to our west on Tuesday and eventually, this will bring in showers and storms for the evening hours. Currently, it looks like the best chance for storms begins around 6 p.m. in our northwest locations and then coming into the metro closer to 7-8 p.m. Strong to severe storms will be possible. The SPC has our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms. This is mainly a damaging wind threat.
This same system stalls over the Ohio Valley for the rest of the week. This will mean that we'll see rounds of showers and storms on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Temperatures stay mild in the mid to upper 70s.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 48
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm
High: 80
MONDAY NIGHT
Clouds slowly increase
Dry
Low: 63
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy
Evening storms likely
High: 81
TUESDAY NIGHT
Storms move to the east
Mostly cloudy
Low: 58
