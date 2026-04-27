Warmer Monday, strong to severe storms return tonight

Strong to severe storms will be the big weather story over the next 24 hours.
Monday starts with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 50s. The sky will turn mostly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures rise to 80 degrees. There's a chance a few stray showers and storm arrive after 5 p.m., but our main chance for storms comes in after 10 p.m. Winds will be in from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph today.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms. This is focused on the threat of damaging wind gusts.
A long line of storms will develop late this evening, stretching from Detroit to Indianapolis and into southern Illinois by midnight. This is the corridor where the storms will be at their strongest.
Then, the line continues to move east into our area after midnight. It will slowly weaken in the overnight hours, but it's possible a few strong to severe storms could still be embedded in this line, producing damaging wind gusts. Storms are most likely for our area between 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Showers will then fade to the east as the sun rises on Tuesday. Much of our Tuesday forecast will again be dry. Highs top out in the mid 70s for the afternoon hours under a partly cloudy sky. Then overnight, another batch of showers and storms will be possible. The threat for severe weather will be present to the south, but nothing of great concern.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Dry and mild
Low: 54
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated afternoon storm chance
High: 80
MONDAY NIGHT
Storms likely
Some stronger storms
Low: 62
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 76
TUESDAY NIGHT
Storms likely
A few stronger storms possible
Low: 57
Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports