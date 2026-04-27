Warmer Monday, strong to severe storms return tonight

Strong to severe storms will be the big weather story over the next 24 hours.

Monday starts with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 50s. The sky will turn mostly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures rise to 80 degrees. There's a chance a few stray showers and storm arrive after 5 p.m., but our main chance for storms comes in after 10 p.m. Winds will be in from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph today.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms. This is focused on the threat of damaging wind gusts.

WCPO SPC Outlook Monday

A long line of storms will develop late this evening, stretching from Detroit to Indianapolis and into southern Illinois by midnight. This is the corridor where the storms will be at their strongest.

WCPO Storms by midnight

Then, the line continues to move east into our area after midnight. It will slowly weaken in the overnight hours, but it's possible a few strong to severe storms could still be embedded in this line, producing damaging wind gusts. Storms are most likely for our area between 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

WCPO Overnight storms

Showers will then fade to the east as the sun rises on Tuesday. Much of our Tuesday forecast will again be dry. Highs top out in the mid 70s for the afternoon hours under a partly cloudy sky. Then overnight, another batch of showers and storms will be possible. The threat for severe weather will be present to the south, but nothing of great concern.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Dry and mild

Low: 54

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storm chance

High: 80

MONDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

Some stronger storms

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

A few stronger storms possible

Low: 57

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