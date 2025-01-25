Warmer days ahead

Waking up this morning it is still quite chilly. Temperatures are in the teens and feeling like the single digits.

The good news is, once we move past the noon hour we will have temperatures back into the 30s. By the afternoon we end up close to 40 for a high with sunshine at times.

Tonight won't be nearly as cold as temperatures only fall into the upper 20s. The cloud cover helps keep us mild. The issue is, the cloud cover sticks around tomorrow and we see temps dip slightly to the low 30s.

Looking into the next week our temperatures trend warmer and we look to string several days in a row above 40. As of right now, next chance for any precip is next weekend.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Above freezing!

High: 38

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 27

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Near freezing

High: 33

