Warmer and more rays of sun today

Who's ready to see some sunshine? We spent most of Monday under a thick deck of clouds, but that chances first thing this morning!

The sky will be mostly clear as you walk out the door with cool temperatures in the low 50s. The sky will be partly cloudy throughout the day and we'll warm to the mid 70s. This is more than 10 degrees warmer than what we experienced Monday afternoon.

Clouds roll right back in tonight as moisture starts to build back into the Ohio Valley. The low only comes in around 62 so it won't be a chilly.

Wednesday starts dry but showers and storms will develop during the day and continue into the evening hours. This is a warmer day with a high of 81 and humidity will rise too. So when does it rain?

Isolated showers and storms should start to pop between 12-2 p.m. and start moving northeast. After that point, scattered showers and storms will continue to pop up right over us for the rest of the afternoon. Storms will again produce some localized downpours. There's a low end threat for severe weather with damaging winds and large hail possible. This continues through the evening hours as storms continue to develop right over the Tri-State.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook



Thursday is the second day that this area of low pressure will impact the area. The afternoon again brings scattered showers and storms. Downpours will be possible and we'll have to watch for severe storms too. The Storm Prediction Center also has all of the area in a marginal risk of severe storms on Thursday.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday severe storm risk



And here's the thing, this same system cloud linger for Friday as well. We'll be on the cooler side of the low so thunderstorms won't be an issue. But the setup will leave us with a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid 70s and scattered, light rain throughout the day.

We are now watching Saturday for some lingering showers too. Right now it's a split forecast in the extended models, but it's all about getting this area of low pressure out of here. The good news is, the deeper you get into the holiday weekend, I'm seeing no signs of rain and heat still building back into the mid 80s by Monday.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 51

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Not as chilly

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, warmer

Scattered showers and storms likely

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain continues

Isolated storms

Low: 64

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

