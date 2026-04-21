Warmer and breezy Tuesday forecast

You are going to notice a big warmup today! Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees warmer than what we experienced on Monday.

The sky is mostly clear this morning and temperatures are still chilly. A frost advisory is in effect for a few of our eastern counties until 10 a.m.

WCPO Frost advisory

Temperatures will warm rapidly today thanks to a breezy southwest wind. By noon, we'll already be in the mid 60s and then we'll top out around 74 by 4 p.m. The sky will go from mostly sunny this morning to partly cloudy this afternoon.

A cold front is headed our way late tonight. This is going to bring in rainfall chances in the overnight hours, especially after 3 a.m. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible during the main morning drive on Wednesday and spotty chances for showers will continue for the first half of our Wednesday forecast. While there's still a slight rain chance after noon, most of the area will stay dry for the remainder of our Wednesday forecast. Highs climb to 73 tomorrow.

Thursday's forecast will be warmer and dry. Highs are expected around 79 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

Another cold front is headed our way and the exact timing of when rain rolls in is still coming into focus. Some weather models have spotty showers arriving later Friday afternoon, and some have rain beginning after sunset. Showers then look likely overnight and into Saturday morning as the cold front moves through the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 41

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer and breezy

High: 74

TUESDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

A few storms

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

High: 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 55

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