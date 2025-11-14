Warmer air rolls in along with a rain chance today

We've made it to Friday, and the forecast isn't looking too bad today. But there is a small rain chance.

Temperatures start in the mid-30s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 55 by noon and then up to 60 for a high this afternoon. Clouds are expected to increase this morning, and it will be mostly cloudy this afternoon. In that deck of clouds, we'll see a few showers develop. We are talking about very isolated activity, if not sprinkles. A lot of towns won't receive rainfall today. Winds are expected from the southwest around 10 mph.

WCPO Friday afternoon

Temperatures will be much warmer tonight, only dipping into the mid to low 50s. Southwest winds continue to bring in the milder air.

Saturday is going to be warm and breezy for the Tri-State. Temperatures are expected to warm to the upper 60s with a mostly cloudy to overcast sky. And just like our Friday forecast, we could see a few isolated showers in the afternoon, mainly between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. The wind is the other part of our Saturday forecast. Winds will come in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

WCPO Saturday afternoon winds

As for Sunday, the cold front passes early that morning and it will lead to falling temperatures. It's not one of those days where the temperatures become significantly colder all day long, but it will be a drop from the Saturday warmth. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s and warm into the mid to low 50s for the afternoon hours. Clouds will also decrease.

MORNING RUSH

A few clouds

Dry

Low: 37

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds

A few afternoon sprinkles

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Steady temperatures

Partly cloudy

Low: 52

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Isolated showers, breezy

High: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 48

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Falling temperatures

High: 55

