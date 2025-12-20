Warmer air moves back in

After a chilly Friday we warm up quickly to start our weekend.

Baron Today

We will see a decent amount of sunshine today but not completely clear skies. With warmer air continuing to move in, temperatures will climb well above what we typically expect for late December. It will feel noticeably milder, especially during the afternoon.

Warm air goes away quickly, but for 1 day only. Cold air moves back in tonight as a cold front sweeps through the area. Sunday will feel much colder compared to today. We will end up a few degrees below average.

Tomorrow is also the winter solstice. This is the day with the shortest amount of daylight and the longest night of the entire year in the Northern Hemisphere. It happens because Earth’s axis is tilted, and on the winter solstice, our part of the planet is tilted farthest away from the sun. After Sunday, the days slowly begin getting longer again.

Our next chance for rain comes on Tuesday as another cold front moves through, bringing clouds and scattered showers. Behind that system, yet another surge of warm air arrives, sending temperatures climbing again. By Christmas, highs hit 60 degrees or better, a surprisingly warm finish to the holiday week.

THIS MORNING

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 25

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer and breezy

High: 50

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 28

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Colder

High: 38

