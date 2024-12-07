Warmer air for the weekend before rain moves in

Starting off this morning it is still on the chilly side. We have temperatures in the upper teens with a light wind.

The good news is, we see a decent warm-up through the weekend. This afternoon we see mostly sunny skies and temperatures climb to the low 40s. It will be slightly below average but much warmer than where we have been.

That trend continues for tomorrow as well. We see temperatures only drop to the low 30s for your Sunday morning. That will be 10+ degrees warmer than where we've been the last several mornings. And for the first time in a while, we get back into the 50s! Expect a high around 53 with mostly sunny skies.

Later tomorrow we do have more rain push into the area. We could see some showers around sunset but the heavier and more widespread rain holds off until closer to the overnight hours.

We stay warm the first few days of the work week but rain will be sticking around until Tuesday. After Tuesday our next front moves in with much colder air and chances for snow/wintry mix.

TODAY

Sunshine

A bit more mild

High: 43

TONIGHT

Clear skies

Not as cold

Low: 32

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Increasing clouds late day

Rain chances at night

High: 54

