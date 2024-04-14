Warmer air and more storm chances move in for the week

It has been a very wet start to the month of April across the Tri-State, so Saturday's sunshine was definitely a breath of fresh air.

Today will be even warmer through the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Our high on Sunday will be close to 80° in a lot of the area, but there will be one blemish. That will be strong winds from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting at times up to 30, maybe 35, mph. Skies stay sunny for much of the day, but as we head into the evening we will see a few clouds roll in with a chance at rain overnight into Monday. In fact, a few of the storms could be strong as the Storm Prediction Center has placed a small portion of our NE communities inside a "Marginal Risk" (level 1 of 5) for severe storms early Monday morning.

From there, we will see rain chances pick back up through the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday are the two best days for rain this week, with small chances possible both Thursday and Friday as well. Temperatures for the start of the week will be warm, with highs into the mid 70s, but we cool a bit as we move into next weekend.

We are also keeping a close eye on the Ohio River levels. Last weekend we dealt with high water levels before a dip this past week, and now the forecast calls for water levels to climb again after all of this past week's rainfall. The latest forecast calls for the river to crest at 51.7 feet, which is JUST below it's minor flood stage (52'), Tuesday afternoon. Water levels will stay high, so you will want to stay cautious if you have any plans along the river.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Warm and breezy

High: 78

TONIGHT

A few showers

Some storms possible

Low: 58

TOMORROW

Mostly sunny

Even Warmer

High: 80

