Warm, windy and rain returns tonight

As you step outside this morning, you'll probably feel like you've stepped into a spring forecast. You can smell the moisture in the air!

Temperatures start in the mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. We'll warm quickly today due to a breezy southwest wind. Winds will range from 15 to 30 mph during the day. Our high hits 68 in the early afternoon hours.

Rain starts to move into our southeast Indiana towns by 6 p.m. This initial area of rain will be light. As we get closer to midnight, showers will fill in over Indiana and then slowly push east across our area while many of us sleep. Rain is likely from midnight to 8 a.m. Rain will be heavy at times.

Jennifer Ketchmark - Meteorologist November 18, 2021 Morning Rainfall



Rain and wet roads will impact early morning travel on Thursday as temperatures turn noticeably colder. Showers should exit the area by 11 a.m. at the latest and then the sky turns mostly sunny. We'll only warm to 48 tomorrow.

Even colder air settles in on Friday with a low of 27 and high of 45. The sky will be mostly sunny.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 56

WEDNESDAY

Warm and windy

Rain arrives after 6 p.m.

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Heavy at times

Low: 43

THURSDAY

Rain before noon

Turning mostly sunny

High: 48

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 27

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts