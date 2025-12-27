Warm weekend with big change on the way

Overall, this weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice. Enjoy it, though, cause a massive change is coming for the work week.

Not much going on for our Saturday. We start off in the low to mid 40s and warm to the low to mid 50s. We stay mostly cloudy but won't be as gloomy as yesterday.

We dip to the upper 40s Sunday morning but we see a very warm Sunday. Talk about a different feel for Bengals fans compared to last home game. 2 weeks ago fans were enduring negative wind chills. Tomorrow it will be in the mid 60s for the game.

Throughout the day tomorrow, spotty rain will be around. While it certainly won't be a washout, there will be periods of light steady rain.

WCPO Showers Sunday

Overnight is when the big changes happen. A cold front moves in bringing steady and heavier rain after sunset. Temperatures will fall very quickly and we even see a wintry mix early Monday morning.

We go from an afternoon high on Sunday of 67° to 33° on Monday with windy conditions.

WCPO Cold Blast Next Week

We stay well below average all week as we ring in the New Year.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 44

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 53

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Spotty rain late

Low: 48

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty light rain

High: 67

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Rain and storms

Low: 32

