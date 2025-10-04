Warm weekend, rain early next week

We’ve got another warm weekend ahead, running at least 10 degrees above normal for early October.
Saturday kicks off in the upper 50s, but with plenty of sunshine, we’ll warm quickly into the mid-80s. A perfect setup for the UC Bearcats game, with sunny skies and summer-like temps.
Sunday brings more of the same. Morning lows hold near 57, and by the afternoon we’re back into the low-to-mid 80s. If you’re heading down to tailgate for the Bengals, expect it to feel almost like late summer. By noon, it’ll already be close to 80, so plan on wearing shorts and t-shirts.
The warmth carries over into Monday, topping out in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. You’ll notice the humidity slowly creeping up, hinting at some changes on the way.
By Tuesday, scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. A few could linger into Tuesday night, but once the front pushes through early Wednesday, cooler air settles in. Highs Wednesday only reach the 70s, which will going to be much closer to the seasonal normal high temperature, and it’ll finally feel like fall again.
SATURDAY
AM fog, then sunny
Very warm
High: 85
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Warm
Low: 57
SUNDAY
Sunny skies
Very warm
High: 84
