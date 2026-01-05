Warm week ahead, when we'll see rainfall

It's back to work and school for so many people today and the forecast isn't going to slow you down!

The sky is mostly clear this morning with temperatures cooling into the upper 20s and low 30s. It's chilly enough to throw on a coat, but you don't need the big, heavy winter jacket. Temperatures will warm nicely today, eventually topping out around 50 degrees. That, coupled with a partly cloudy sky, will make for a nice afternoon and a good forecast to get outside if you have time in your day. The sun sets tonight at 5:31 p.m.

WCPO Monday high temperatures

Clouds will move in overnight and winds will continue from the south. This leads to rising temperatures overnight. Technically, our low comes in around midnight at 38 degrees but we'll warm into the mid-40s by sunrise Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy and dreary-looking day again. But don't let that stop you from outdoor plans. Temperatures will be mild tomorrow, warming even more to the mid-50s. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the mid-50s as well.

Rain is coming back into the Ohio Valley for the end of the week. Showers should start Thursday afternoon and continue into the night. Highs on Thursday still end up in the upper 50s despite the rainfall. Rain will likely continue on Friday as highs reach 60 degrees.

WCPO Thursday rain system

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 30

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 50

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slowly rising temperatures

Low: 38

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Warmer

High: 55

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 40

