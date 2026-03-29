Warm weather followed by a rainy stretch

Another chilly morning under mostly clear skies. Most of us will wake up to temperatures in the low and mid 30s. The warm-up really kicks in Sunday afternoon. We push a touch above average with mid 60s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Baron Today

We stay a lot more mild into the Monday morning commute with low 50s.

There will be a lot more clouds Monday afternoon, but temperatures continue to climb. Highs will be in the low 70s!

Tuesday will be a little windy as even warmer weather blows in ahead of our next cold front. This gets us to about 80 degrees with more clouds than sunshine.

Late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, the cold front arrives with widespread rain. Some of the rain could continue at times into the afternoon. Along with the wet weather, it will also be cooler with mid 60s.

An area of low pressure arrives Thursday with another round of rain, but we stay in the mid 60s.

Some of the rain could continue into Friday morning. The afternoon looks drier, letting us warm into the upper 60s.

The break from the rain won't last long, but while it is dry, we warm into the low 70s Saturday afternoon. Another wave of rain arrives late Saturday and continue into Easter morning. Sunday afternoon will be in the mid 60s.

We get even cooler Monday, dropping into the mid 50s, but it comes with a lot more sunshine.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Cold again

Low: 33

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 64

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 52

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Comfy

High: 71

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