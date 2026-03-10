Warm Tuesday forecast, then strong to severe storms

Clouds are back in the Tri-State today but that isn't slowing down our warming temperatures.

The sky is overcast this morning and it's not out of the question that we could see a few sprinkles. Temperatures are much warmer, starting in the low 60s. The sky stays mostly cloudy throughout the day, with winds from the southwest at 10 mph. Temperatures climb to 74 degrees by 4 p.m. The record high for today's date is 77 degrees set back in 2009.

Storms will develop late tonight and into Wednesday morning.

This isn't a guaranteed rain chance for all of the area tonight, but for storms that do make it here, large hail will be possible. That's why the Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms tonight.

WCPO Tuesday night severe storm chance

The better chance for storms will be on Wednesday.

The SPC has our area in a slight risk of severe storms. This includes the chance for large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Scattered storms are possible on Wednesday morning. We'll see some breaks in the rain at times, but new storms will regroup and develop in the early to mid-afternoon hours.

Storms that develop after 1 p.m. will pack more of a punch and potentially turn severe. This line of storms will move from west to east across the Tri-State from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WCPO Risk for severe storms on Wednesday

WCPO Wednesday afternoon storms

Highs on Wednesday still top out at 74, even with all the rain and cloud cover. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 20 mph tomorrow.

Much cooler air comes in behind this system, taking highs back to seasonal levels on Thursday. We'll start Thursday morning at 36 degrees and warm to 49 that afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low; 62

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 74

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered storms

A few stronger storms possible

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Showers and storms likely

Strong to severe storms possible

High: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds move out

Temperatures fall quickly

Low: 36

