Warm today, big cold front tonight

It's about to be a wild 24 hours of weather in the tri-state.

Today is going to be very warm. In fact, it will be 25°+ above average for everyone this afternoon.

Baron Today

Light rain and drizzle will be possible for the majority of the area throughout the day but certainly not a washout. If anything, only a rain jacket will be needed as temps will hit the upper 60s.

The big change happens tonight. A massive cold front will first bring some storm chances. The current timing of this line is from 9pm-11pm. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds of 50+mph.

Baron SPC

Baron Futureview

Once the storms move out our temperatures take a nose dive. We will go from upper 60s at 5pm to mid 20s by 5am. With windy conditions all day tomorrow expect a wind chill in the single digits for some when you walk out the door in the morning.

Baron Tomorrow

We stay below average all week as it will be a cold and breezy end to 2025.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty light rain

Breezy

High: 67

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Rain and storms

Windy

Low: 26

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty light rain

Windy

High: 29

