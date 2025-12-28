Warm today, big cold front tonight

It's about to be a wild 24 hours of weather in the tri-state.
Today is going to be very warm. In fact, it will be 25°+ above average for everyone this afternoon.
Light rain and drizzle will be possible for the majority of the area throughout the day but certainly not a washout. If anything, only a rain jacket will be needed as temps will hit the upper 60s.
The big change happens tonight. A massive cold front will first bring some storm chances. The current timing of this line is from 9pm-11pm. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds of 50+mph.
Once the storms move out our temperatures take a nose dive. We will go from upper 60s at 5pm to mid 20s by 5am. With windy conditions all day tomorrow expect a wind chill in the single digits for some when you walk out the door in the morning.
We stay below average all week as it will be a cold and breezy end to 2025.
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty light rain
Breezy
High: 67
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Rain and storms
Windy
Low: 26
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty light rain
Windy
High: 29
