Warm temps for Friday, when rain ends

Rain moved in on Thursday and we are still going to deal with showers as we head out the door on Friday morning. The good news is, it won't rain all day and we'll get a chance to get outside and enjoy warm temperatures.

Spotty, light showers will continue throughout the morning hours. Temperatures are also mild in the upper 40s. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for Butler, Fayette, Franklin and Union County.

WCPO Dense Fog Advisory



By noon, the best coverage of rain should be shifting to the east and eventually exiting the area. Clouds will decrease and we should see a few hours of partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the upper 50s. This should be the case from 1-5 p.m. While there is still a slight rain chance late tonight, it's nothing to worry about.

WCPO Rain by noon



The sky is mostly cloudy tonight and we will cool to 33 degrees.

With northeast winds around on Saturday, the forecast will turn colder for the day. Highs are expected in the mid 40s with a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day.

But the pick of the weekend is Sunday! We'll top out in the mid to upper 50s with a mostly cloudy to overcast sky.

MORNING RUSH

Light showers continue

Overcast

Low: 48

FRIDAY

Showers through noon

Then warm, partly cloudy

High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 33

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 44

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 34

SUNDAY

Cloudy sky

Pleasant temperatures

High: 57

==========