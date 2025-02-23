Warm temperatures moving back into the area

Waking up this morning it's not as cold out but we are still down into the low 20s. Compared to the teens and feel like temps in the single digits though, it feels much better.

As we move through the day we see mostly sunny skies and temperatures into the low 40s. The first time in the 40s since last weekend.

Monday we should hit the 50°, marking the first time above average since Feb 8th.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s as well with a decent amount of sunshine. Rain chances move in late Wednesday.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Near average

High: 43

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

A bit warmer

Low: 30

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Above average

High: 51

