Warm start to the workweek before rain returns

Warm temperatures aren't over quiet yet in the Tri-State but we will see some big changes this week so buckle up!
Monday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and lows in the low 50s. It's certainly mild for a late October morning. We'll slowly see clouds increasing during the day, eventually becoming mostly cloudy. Despite the clouds, it will still be warm outside with highs ranging between 75-77 this afternoon.
We'll stay mostly cloudy tonight and as a result, the temperature is still warm with a low of only 53.
Tuesday will start dry and it should actually be dry for a large portion of the day. It's not until 4-6 p.m. that isolated chances begin for showers. The better chance will be after 7 p.m. as a line of showers pushes through our area. Severe weather is not expected but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder.
Most noteworthy, we are finally getting rain! We are sitting 2.40" below average for the month, leaving us in "dry" to "slight" drought conditions. The prospect of 0.25" to 0.50" of rain or more is a good thing especially to knock down a lot of dust from harvest.
Showers will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but a lot of our rain should wrap up early, leaving the bulk of Wednesday's forecast on the dry side. Highs on Wednesday will be significantly cooler, only topping out at 59 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Pleasant start
Low: 51
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly cloudy
High: 77
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 53
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty showers after 5 p.m.
High: 76
TUESDAY NIGHT
Showers likely
A few thunderstorms
Low: 53
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
