Warm start to the work week

It's the first full week of November and will be a warm start to the week.

Monday morning starts with an overcast sky and a few passing sprinkles on the radar. Temperatures are in the low 60s. The sky stays mostly cloudy this morning but we'll see a few more pops of sunshine coming out between the clouds this afternoon as temperatures rise to 75 degrees. It will be breezy today with a southwest wind at 15 to 20 mph.

Tuesday is Election Day, and the forecast is great for hitting the polls! When the polls open in the morning, temperatures start in the low 60s. By noon, we'll warm to 74 under a partly cloudy sky. By 4 p.m., we'll warm to 78, which is a few degrees shy of a record for November 5th. The record is 80 degrees back in 1975. A cold front is headed our way on Tuesday evening, but it will come in late in the day, potentially after 8 p.m.

Temperatures will turn a bit cooler behind the front and clouds are going to linger too. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s with a small rain chance. Thursday will be a similar forecast with a high of 68 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 61

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 75

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Late evening rain chance

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Overcast

Low: 59

