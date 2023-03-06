Warm start to the week with a small rain chance

We are looking at another stunning day for your forecast but enjoy the warmth while it is here because it's about to turn colder!
Temperatures start around 43 this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll slowly see clouds increase today, eventually turning mostly cloudy this evening. Temperatures warm to 70 this afternoon. Today's record is 74 from 1973. Winds will be in from the southwest today at 15 to 20 mph. A cold front will pass through the Tri-State later this evening but it barely produces any rainfall. We'll only see isolated showers after 7 p.m. But this cold front is changing the weather story for us for the rest of the week.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 51. This is a big drop in temperatures but it gets highs back to normal for early March.
Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet and cool days for us with highs in the upper 40s.
The next best chance for rain comes in with our next area on low pressure on Friday as highs increase back to the mid 50s.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Dry
Low: 43
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight evening rain chance
High: 70
MONDAY NIGHT
Slight chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 44
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Cooler yet seasonal
High: 51
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 30
