Warm start to the week with a small rain chance

We are looking at another stunning day for your forecast but enjoy the warmth while it is here because it's about to turn colder!

Temperatures start around 43 this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll slowly see clouds increase today, eventually turning mostly cloudy this evening. Temperatures warm to 70 this afternoon. Today's record is 74 from 1973. Winds will be in from the southwest today at 15 to 20 mph. A cold front will pass through the Tri-State later this evening but it barely produces any rainfall. We'll only see isolated showers after 7 p.m. But this cold front is changing the weather story for us for the rest of the week.

Jennifer Ketchmark Cold front passes this evening



Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 51. This is a big drop in temperatures but it gets highs back to normal for early March.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet and cool days for us with highs in the upper 40s.

The next best chance for rain comes in with our next area on low pressure on Friday as highs increase back to the mid 50s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 43

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight evening rain chance

High: 70

MONDAY NIGHT

Slight chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 44

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler yet seasonal

High: 51

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 30

