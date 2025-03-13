Warm spell continues, severe outlook

We’re starting with a mild morning, with temperatures around 50 degrees as you head out the door.

Our warm stretch continues through Thursday, with highs reaching the low 70s. A stalled front over the area could spark an isolated shower or quick downpour, but most places will stay dry. By midnight, skies should be mostly clear—perfect for catching the lunar eclipse “blood moon” just before 3 a.m. Friday!

Friday could be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper-70s. But things change heading into the weekend. Rain and storms arrive in two waves.

• First round: Late Friday night into Saturday morning. Depending on the timing, we could see lingering showers for the St. Patrick’s Day parade and festivities.

• Second round: Saturday evening into early Sunday. This round could bring strong to severe storms with gusty winds upwards of 40 mph and a risk for flooding. Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches, with some areas seeing even more.

Beyond the weekend, temperatures will cool into the 50s on Sunday afternoon. And even colder by Monday with morning overnight lows near the freezing mark.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 48

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers & chance storms

High: 72

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Low: 50

FRIDAY

Partly sunny

High: 77

