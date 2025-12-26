Warm holiday weekend, more rain chances

A couple of weather systems will shape both temperatures and rain chances over the next several days, starting with unseasonably warm conditions.

Temperatures are running well above normal for late December. This afternoon, highs will climb into the low to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy at times, and a few hit-or-miss showers are possible.

System 1: Slight rain chances, still mild

The first system moves through today as a warm front sweeps in with gusty southwest winds, helping temperatures surge into the 60s. A cold front follows tonight, bringing slightly cooler and drier air for Saturday. Even so, Saturday will still feel mild for this time of year, with highs settling into the 50s.

System 2: Rainy Sunday, colder Monday

The second system arrives as a one-two punch late this weekend. Sunday will be the wetter day. Expect rain to develop by early morning and continue through much of the day. As of now, the best timing for widespread and heavy rain is late Sunday into early Monday. Highs will once again reach the 60s, which is setting up to be a mild game-day forecast for the Bengals 1 p.m. kickoff.

Behind the rain, much colder air rushes in late Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will drop sharply, and rain could briefly mix with or change to snow early Monday. No major accumulation is expected, but it will turn blustery and cold as temperatures settle into the 30s by the afternoon.

New Year’s Eve:

A very cold and dry New Year’s Eve. If you’re heading out to celebrate, dress in layers. Highs will reach the mid/upper 30s on New Year’s Day to kick off 2026.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered rain

High: 64

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 43

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Comfortable

High: 55

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain chances late

Mild temperatures

Low: 48

