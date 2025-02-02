Warm end to the weekend

A chilly start today but we end up seeing a really nice Sunday. As we move through the day temperatures will quickly jump through the 40s and into the 50s. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start, with some sunshine later in the afternoon. Our highs hit the mid 50s.

Tonight is much more mild. We dip down to the low 40s with skies slowly clearing. Monday is even warmer as we hit the low 60s with sunny skies, should be a perfect start to the work week.

Then the big changes move in. The rest of the week sees big temperature swings, off and on soakers, and temperatures possibly dipping back below average.

TODAY

Mostly to partly cloudy

Pleasant temperatures

High: 56

TONIGHT

Staying mostly cloudy

Low: 32

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 60

