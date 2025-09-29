Warm, dry conditions holding steady while the tropics heat up

A new week begins with the same pattern of warm and dry weather across the Tri State. Temperatures continue to run above normal and the sunshine holds steady.

This morning starts off clear and calm with patchy fog possible in the valleys. Out the door readings are in the upper 50s, making for a comfortable start to the day.

Afternoon highs reach near 85 with plenty of sun and a light northeast breeze. Tonight stays mostly clear with lows near 60. Tuesday will bring another sunny day with highs in the low 80s.

For perspective, late September highs usually average in the mid 70s. That means we are running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal, and this trend will carry through the rest of the week.

The dry pattern continues with little chance for rain. Only Wednesday carries a very slight chance, and that will depend on the movement of a tropical system near the Southeast coast.

Tropical Update:

Two systems are active in the Atlantic. Hurricane Humberto remains a major storm but is forecast to curve back out to sea. The only land area at risk is Bermuda, which may feel the outer edges of Humberto on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Imelda, just named Sunday, is tracking toward the Southeast coast with the Carolinas most at risk. This system could bring heavy rain, flooding, and tropical storm force winds through midweek along the coast. For us in Cincinnati, the latest forecast guidance continues to keep those impacts well to our east, leaving our region dry and warm.

MORNING RUSH

Clear skies

Calm

Low: 59

MONDAY

Sunny skies

Nice

High: 85

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear skies

Mild

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Beautiful

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear skies

Calm

Low: 59

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========