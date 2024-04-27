Warm and windy weekend

Yesterday we had temperatures back up above average and we really start o ramp it up now.

Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and windy. We'll warm to the 80° mark for mostly everyone. There's technically a small rain chance during the day but any rain we get will be isolated and short lived. Winds will be in from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tomorrow is another warm and breezy forecast. We'll warm up to the lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky. The wind is again from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

The next best chance for rain and potentially a few stronger storms will be later on Monday. But warm air isn't going anywhere anytime soon!

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance, windy

High: 80

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 82

