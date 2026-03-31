Warm and windy Tuesday before showers and storms return

Get ready for a windy and warm day. It's also the last relatively dry day of the week, so get in some time outdoors!

Temperatures start in the mid to low 60s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will rise quickly today thanks to a healthy southwest wind. Winds are expected at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph. Highs end up around 82 this afternoon.

Late tonight, a line of storms will come out of the Indianapolis region. This line of storms should fall apart before it arrives to our area, but if it does push far enough south, our northern locations could see some overnight storm activity. But for most, the night will be dry and warm with a low of 62 degrees.

WCPO SPC Outlook Tuesday night

Wednesday's forecast starts dry. The sky will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will still be warm tomorrow in the mid 70s. Isolated showers and storms begin around midday and then scattered storms are likely for the rest of the afternoon. Overall, this isn't a big severe weather threat for us. The Storm Prediction Center has our eastern locations in a "marginal risk" for severe storms.

WCPO Wednesday afternoon storms

WCPO SPC Outlook Wednesday afternoon

Thursday will bring another chance for rain, but it's not a washout. The morning hours of Thursday will be dry. When storms do develop, the best chance is after 2 p.m. and mainly in our eastern locations. Highs on Thursday rise to around 80 again.

More rounds of rain will still come through on Good Friday and on Saturday, but it still looks like rain exits early on Easter Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Mild and breezy

Low: 63

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Very windy

High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy morning

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 60

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