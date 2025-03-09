Warm and sunny to as we head into the week

A nice day on tap to wrap up the weekend as temperatures will climb to the upper 50s today with mostly sunny skies.
Tomorrow morning is the last chilly day for a while as we wake up in the mid 30s. However, temperatures soar once again and we reach the mid 60s with sunny skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer as we get close to 70, that will be close to 20° above average.
Thursday and Friday could both have a shot at the mid 70s but rain and maybe storm chances move in by that time.
THIS MORNING
Mostly clear
Low: 32
TODAY
Sunshine
Warmer
High: 57
TONIGHT
Mostly clear
One more chilly morning
Low: 32
TOMORROW
Sunny
Even Warmer
High: 64
