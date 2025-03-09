Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm and sunny to as we head into the week

Warmer air on the way
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Clouds on sunny day
Posted

A nice day on tap to wrap up the weekend as temperatures will climb to the upper 50s today with mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow morning is the last chilly day for a while as we wake up in the mid 30s. However, temperatures soar once again and we reach the mid 60s with sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer as we get close to 70, that will be close to 20° above average.

Thursday and Friday could both have a shot at the mid 70s but rain and maybe storm chances move in by that time.

THIS MORNING
Mostly clear
Low: 32

TODAY
Sunshine
Warmer
High: 57

TONIGHT
Mostly clear
One more chilly morning
Low: 32

TOMORROW
Sunny
Even Warmer
High: 64

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk