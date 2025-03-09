Warm and sunny to as we head into the week

A nice day on tap to wrap up the weekend as temperatures will climb to the upper 50s today with mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow morning is the last chilly day for a while as we wake up in the mid 30s. However, temperatures soar once again and we reach the mid 60s with sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer as we get close to 70, that will be close to 20° above average.

Thursday and Friday could both have a shot at the mid 70s but rain and maybe storm chances move in by that time.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Low: 32

TODAY

Sunshine

Warmer

High: 57

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

One more chilly morning

Low: 32

TOMORROW

Sunny

Even Warmer

High: 64

