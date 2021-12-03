Warm and not as windy

Happy Friday!
The sky will be mostly sunny again today but the wind will be much lighter. Temperatures start in the mid 30s and warm to 58 this afternoon. It's a few degrees cooler than Thursday yet still a gorgeous forecast.
Temperatures turn a little cooler on Saturday but it's still not bad for the opening weekend of December. Our high comes in around 52 degrees with a mostly sunny sky. Winds continue to be light. Seasonal highs for December 4th/5th are closer to 47.
Rain is back for Sunday's forecast and it's another relatively mild day. Highs will end up between 55-58 degrees. The morning hours of Sunday will be dry but I do expect isolated showers to begin shortly after the noon hour and the radar will fill in more and more the rest of the day as the cold front gets closer.
What does this mean for the Bengals game? There's still a little bit of wiggle in the rain timing, so keep checking back for the latest. But at this point, I would plan on it raining lightly at some point during the day.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 36
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Mild, not as windy
High: 58
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Above average
Low: 39
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
A bit cooler
High: 52
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase
Cool
Low: 34
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Rain likely to return in PM
High: 57
