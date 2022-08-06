Warm and humid through the weekend

Warm and humid weather will continue across the Tri-State for your weekend, along with rain chances on both days. A cold front will approach the area early next week, with drier conditions returning by the end of the week.
For Saturday, expect a high of 86 degrees with more scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours. Scattered rain is likely throughout the day, and at times it could be heavy.
Sunday will be the drier day of the weekend, however there is still a slight rain chance, and it will continue to be very humid. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.
Scattered storm chances return on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week before drier weather returns.
SATURDAY
Mix sun & clouds
Scattered showers
High: 86
SATURDAY NIGHT
Some clearing
Low: 71
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Slight rain chance
High: 88
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy
Scatter Showers/Storms
Low: 73
