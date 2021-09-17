Your Oktoberfest Weekend Forecast

The sky is mostly clear again this morning and this could help some patchy fog develop as we approach sunrise, especially east of Cincinnati. Temperatures are in the mid 60s.
Friday's forecast will be warm and humid yet again. We'll warm to 80 by noon and then up to 85 for your high at 4 p.m. It will feel closer to 88. Today's sky will be mostly sunny and turns partly cloudy in the afternoon. To the south, it's not out of the question that we could see an isolated shower this afternoon/evening.
Friday night football starts warm with a temperature of 82 and a 10% rain chance.
Saturday will be another warm and humid day. The high ends up in the mid 80s again and the heat index pushes into the upper 80s. Just like Friday, a small rain chance can't be ruled out in the afternoon. Technically, a cold front will move through the Ohio Valley during the day, but it's not a front that guarantees rain.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 86 and it will still be humid outside.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Patchy fog
Low: 66
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 85
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Humid
Low: 66
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 85
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 65
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Not as humid
High: 86
