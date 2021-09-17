Your Oktoberfest Weekend Forecast

The sky is mostly clear again this morning and this could help some patchy fog develop as we approach sunrise, especially east of Cincinnati. Temperatures are in the mid 60s.

Friday's forecast will be warm and humid yet again. We'll warm to 80 by noon and then up to 85 for your high at 4 p.m. It will feel closer to 88. Today's sky will be mostly sunny and turns partly cloudy in the afternoon. To the south, it's not out of the question that we could see an isolated shower this afternoon/evening.

Friday night football starts warm with a temperature of 82 and a 10% rain chance.

Saturday will be another warm and humid day. The high ends up in the mid 80s again and the heat index pushes into the upper 80s. Just like Friday, a small rain chance can't be ruled out in the afternoon. Technically, a cold front will move through the Ohio Valley during the day, but it's not a front that guarantees rain.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 86 and it will still be humid outside.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Patchy fog

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Humid

Low: 66

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 85

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 65

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Not as humid

High: 86

