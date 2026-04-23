Warm and dry today with rain on the way

Starting off this morning dry and mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

We see mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Tomorrow will be dry through the noon hour. Once we move into the afternoon, rain chances will sneak in and become scattered through the evening and overnight hours. Not ideal for Friday night plans like the Reds game and fireworks but not expecting anything that causes cancellations, maybe just a delay or two.

A few showers could potentially linger for Saturday morning but it does look like most of these are out of here by the time the sun comes up.

Sunday will be really nice with temperatures in the mid 70s with sunny skies.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 55

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 82

TONIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 59

TOMORROW

Mostly sunny start

PM rain

High: 81

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