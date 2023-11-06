Warm and breezy Monday forecast

It's going to be another stunning day here in the Tri-State and it definitely won't feel like early November, but we'll take it!
Temperatures start in the mid 40s and warm to 61 by noon and then up to 70 by 3 p.m. We'll see more rays of sun this morning before clouds move back in this afternoon. Winds will increase today from the southwest at 10 to 15, gusting to 30 mph. You'll notice that it's breezy outside as more leaves fall off the trees.
Tonight is mostly cloudy and mild with a low of 58.
Tuesday will be another really nice day. Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. While there is a 10-20% chance for rain, it's not something to worry about. Even if it does manage to rain for a few moments, we are talking about sprinkles.
Wednesday will be unseasonably warm with a high of 74! The day will be mostly cloudy with a breezy southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. And no precipitation is expected!
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Cool
Low: 45
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Breezy
High: 70
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 58
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
High: 68
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild again
Low: 56
