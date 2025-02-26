Warm again today with some rain as well

It's a tad chilly this morning as temps are down to the mid 30s with clear skies. We could see some patchy fog as you head out there door as well.

This afternoon will be nice again as we hit the low 60s with increasing clouds and breezy conditions. Later this afternoon into the evening we will have a cold front move through. This will fire up some rain and maybe a few storm chances and continue the windy conditions.

Baron This afternoon

Rain lingers tonight but shouldn't cause much issue as it's expected to be out of here before the morning tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, but colder. Expect a high around 50°. The afternoon also brings in another wave of rain, between 4 to 8 p.m. Between the two days, we will see rain totals between 0.25" to 0.50".

March starts this weekend, and with that so does Meteorological Spring! The weekend however, will bring in slightly cooler air with highs in the 40s and 30s respectively on Saturday and Sunday. Both days do however look dry.

That cold front brings cooler air for the rest of the week into the weekend. But the weekend look dry.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Calm & cool

Low: 36

TODAY

Partly cloudy and breezy

Showers and storms late

High: 64

TONIGHT

Scattered showers early

Staying mild

Low: 40

TOMORROW

Partly cloudy

Cooler

High: 54

