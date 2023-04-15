Warm again today, big changes tomorrow

Okay, here we go with one more mild day before tomorrow's rain.
Today is going to be another pretty decent day. Temperatures warm back to the upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky. For the most part, we shouldn't see too much rain during the day. It's running at a 30% chance mainly in the early afternoon.
Tomorrow is the day that rain is more likely. A cold front moves from west to east through the Ohio Valley. There will be waves of scattered showers and isolated storms. Most will happen in the early afternoon. A few stronger to severe storms cannot be ruled out either. We have a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather for our eastern half of the area.
The wind will also be gusty reaching 30 mph +, at times. Temperatures will be cooling as this font passes, so we'll see an early high of 63 degrees.
THIS MORNING
Comfy
Partly Cloudy
Temp: 55
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 78
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance late
Low: 49
SUNDAY
Rain and storms, windy
Marginal risk of severe weather
High: 66
