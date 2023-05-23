Walking on Sunshine... and warmth!

It's a forecast that might just have you singing, because we've indeed been walking on sunshine the last few days and the streak isn't over.

The sky is mostly clear this morning with a low of 59 degrees. We'll warm to 78 by the noon and then up to 82 at 3 p.m. It's a warmer, mostly sunny and dry day. If you have things to do outside, you are good to go!

A cold front will come into the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. This will come from the north and push south late in the day. More than likely, we'll only see a few more clouds in the afternoon and no rainfall. There just isn't much moisture to work with tomorrow. Temperatures still warm into the low 80s.

Thursday's forecast brings a refreshing outlook temperature wise. Behind the cold front, winds will shift to the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. This will cool temperatures locally, leaving us with highs in the low 70s. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Friday is another picture perfect day with a few clouds, highs in the low 70s and a northeast wind at 10 mph.

So far, the holiday weekend looks relatively good. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s and rain chances are low. Yes, there's a small chance for rain on Sunday afternoon but it's currently at 20%.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 59

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 57

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

A bit cooler

Low: 50

