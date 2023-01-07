Watch Now
Waking up to frost; when to expect a wintry mix this weekend

Highs in the 40s
Posted at 5:55 AM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 05:55:20-05

Heads up! Some of us will start off with frost on cars! We're also looking at a few areas with patchy fog, especially around the Batavia area. Other than that, expect a mostly sunny day. Morning temperatures are starting out in the 20s and 30s, with highs rising to the low 40s.

We are expecting to see a wintry mix tonight into Sunday morning. This will be very isolated and should have minimal impacts on most folks. There is the possibility to see slick spots and little to no accumulation. The timing will be after 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday. After that, we can expect things to stay dry and mostly cloudy until 6 p.m. That is when our next bit of wintry mix will return until midnight. This, too, looks to have a low impact on us. Lows will fall just below the freezing mark.

Monday to Wednesday will see dry conditions with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures all next week will be above average. Our next chance for rain returns Thursday with the potential for another round of rain and snow on Friday.

SATURDAY
Morning frost
Partly cloudy
High: 42

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Isolated rain/snow mix
Low: 29

SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Evening rain/snow mix
High: 41

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Rain/snow mix ending
Low: 30

