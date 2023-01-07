Waking up to frost; when to expect a wintry mix this weekend

Heads up! Some of us will start off with frost on cars! We're also looking at a few areas with patchy fog, especially around the Batavia area. Other than that, expect a mostly sunny day. Morning temperatures are starting out in the 20s and 30s, with highs rising to the low 40s.

We are expecting to see a wintry mix tonight into Sunday morning. This will be very isolated and should have minimal impacts on most folks. There is the possibility to see slick spots and little to no accumulation. The timing will be after 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday. After that, we can expect things to stay dry and mostly cloudy until 6 p.m. That is when our next bit of wintry mix will return until midnight. This, too, looks to have a low impact on us. Lows will fall just below the freezing mark.

Monday to Wednesday will see dry conditions with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures all next week will be above average. Our next chance for rain returns Thursday with the potential for another round of rain and snow on Friday.

SATURDAY

Morning frost

Partly cloudy

High: 42

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated rain/snow mix

Low: 29

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Evening rain/snow mix

High: 41

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Rain/snow mix ending

Low: 30

