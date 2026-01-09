Very windy start to the day with showers

A lot is going on in the forecast the next several days, so here at the items you don't want to miss:



Very windy conditions today

Falling temperatures this afternoon

Rain for Saturday's forecast

Wind chills in the teens on Sunday

Scattered showers are on the move for Friday morning with very windy conditions. Winds will come in from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph. This will continue until the cold front passes around midday. Our best chances for rain today will end by 10 a.m. After that, the sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast. But the temperature will start to cool behind the front. So our warmest air of the day is experienced before lunch. At 11 a.m. temperatures will be in the mid 60s. By 5 p.m., we'll have cooled to 55 degrees.

WCPO Cooling temperatures Friday afternoon

Spotty showers are expected tonight with lows in the mid to low 40s.

We'll see another area of low pressure passing through the area on Saturday. This will give us scattered rain showers in the morning hours and into the early afternoon. We'll dry out later in the evening. Highs will be in the low 50s.

WCPO Saturday morning rainfall

Cold air comes rushing back into the Tri-State Saturday night and all day Sunday. Sunday morning temperatures drop to 27 but wind chills could be closer to 10 degrees due to the windy conditions. Temperatures only improve to 31 that afternoon with a few flurries. With the wind factored in, it will feel more like 18-20 degrees at the warmest on Sunday.

WCPO Sunday afternoon wind chills

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Windy

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Morning showers, windy

Falling afternoon temperatures

High: 64

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Cloudy

Low: 43

SATURDAY

Scattered showers

Overcast, cooler

High: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT

Flurries possible

Cloudy and colder

Low: 27

SUNDAY

Overcast and windy

Flurries at times

High: 31

