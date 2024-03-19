Very windy day ahead

The word of the day is: windy.
Temperatures start in the upper 20s under a mostly clear sky. Thankfully temperatures will rise quickly today, returning to the low 50s this afternoon. But in order to get this warm, the wind has to increase quite a bit. We'll see winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are also possible.
While this doesn't pose a risk for damage today, it does lead to an increased fire danger. Outdoor burning should be avoided today as fires could spread quickly in the high winds and low relative humidity.
A cold front passes tonight with no increase in clouds or precipitation. We'll only cool to 36 degrees.
Wednesday will be another breezy forecast. Winds shift to the northwest at 10 to 20 mph behind the cold front and this will start to pull in cooler air. Thankfully it's not a huge drop in temperatures on Friday as the high still climbs to 51.
Thursday will be a cool day with a low of 25 and high of only 46 degrees. The wind will be lighter and the sky partly cloudy.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 27
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Windy
High: 52
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Not as cold
Low: 36
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Breezy
High: 51
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Colder
Low: 25
