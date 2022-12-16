Very chilly start; evening flurries expected

We're feeling a lot colder than the actual temperature. Winds are coming out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Our temperatures this morning are starting in the mid to upper 30s, but we are feeling like the 20s! Some of us saw a few flurries this morning. Clouds stick around for majority of the day with highs only rising to the upper 30s to low 40s. We are expecting to see a few snow flurries or light snow showers this evening. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 20s.

Saturday will be even colder. Highs only make it to the low to mid 30s. There is a chance to see a few leftover flurries. Most of the day will be partly cloudy but still breezy with winds 10-15 mph. Temperatures Saturday night fall to the low 20s.

From Sunday to Thursday, highs will only rise to the 30s. The beginning of the week stay fairly dry. It is once we get to the end of the week when we'll see a rain/snow mix return. We're still several days out, so expect details to become more specific going into next week.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Evening flurries

High: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Few flurries

Low: 26

SATURDAY

A.M. flurries

Cold

High: 34

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very chilly

Low: 22

