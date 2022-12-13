Very chilly start before the rain arrives

Temperatures are a good 10+ degrees cooler this morning than Monday morning. We're starting in the 30s but feeling like the 20s. This will be the case for the morning commute.

By the afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-40s. This will be right around seasonal. We will stay dry heading into the evening and tonight. Lows fall to the upper 30s. We are watching for heavy rain to move in early Wednesday.

Wednesday's rain starts around 3 a.m., becoming heavier around 7 a.m. This could cause some trouble for the morning commute. We'll see a brief break around noon, but the rain picks back up around 2 p.m. into Thursday morning. We can expect about 1-1/2 inches of rain. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s as we get deeper into the evening and night.

Get ready for colder air Friday! Highs Friday only make it to the upper 30s. This cold trend will continue on into next week. We're possibly expecting even colder air after that! There is still the possibility to see flurries by the end of this week.

TUESDAY

Chilly start

Partly cloudy

High: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Rain after 2 a.m.

Low: 39

WEDNESDAY

Rain rain rain

Heavy at times

High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain continues

Mild

Low: 44

