Up to 70 today but how long will this last?

There isn't a "catch" to today's forecast. It's going to be beautiful weather once again and a great day to get outside.
Temperatures start in the mid 40s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. We'll a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as winds come in from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. We'll warm to 63 by noon and then up to 70 by 4 p.m. It's another ideal day to get outside!
Clouds will move in tonight with a small chance for rain. This is due a warm front sitting to our north. We'll cool to 53 tonight.
The chance for showers and storms returns on Thursday, but I wouldn't consider it a likely chance or a reason to cancel your outdoor plans. We should see even warmer temperatures around 73 that afternoon too. When it comes to rain, yes, there is an isolated chance during the day ahead of the cold front.
Our best chance for showers and storms will be Thursday night into Friday morning as a line of showers and storms moves across our area. The Storm Prediction Center has our northwest counties included in a marginal risk for severe storms, mainly due to a wind threat.
The most likely window for storms will be around 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. with linger showers into the morning drive of Friday. In the overnight hours, a more defined line of rain will move through, bringing heavier downpours and a few thunderstorms. The rain that lingers into the morning rush on Friday will be widely scattered but much lighter.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 46
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Pleasant
High: 70
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers
Low: 53
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy, warm
Isolated storms
High: 73
THURSDAY NIGHT
Showers and storms likely
A few stronger storms
Low: 56
