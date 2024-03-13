Up to 70 today but how long will this last?

There isn't a "catch" to today's forecast. It's going to be beautiful weather once again and a great day to get outside.

Temperatures start in the mid 40s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. We'll a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as winds come in from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. We'll warm to 63 by noon and then up to 70 by 4 p.m. It's another ideal day to get outside!

Clouds will move in tonight with a small chance for rain. This is due a warm front sitting to our north. We'll cool to 53 tonight.

The chance for showers and storms returns on Thursday, but I wouldn't consider it a likely chance or a reason to cancel your outdoor plans. We should see even warmer temperatures around 73 that afternoon too. When it comes to rain, yes, there is an isolated chance during the day ahead of the cold front.

Our best chance for showers and storms will be Thursday night into Friday morning as a line of showers and storms moves across our area. The Storm Prediction Center has our northwest counties included in a marginal risk for severe storms, mainly due to a wind threat.

WCPO Thursday night SPC outlook



The most likely window for storms will be around 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. with linger showers into the morning drive of Friday. In the overnight hours, a more defined line of rain will move through, bringing heavier downpours and a few thunderstorms. The rain that lingers into the morning rush on Friday will be widely scattered but much lighter.

WCPO Thursday afternoon storm chance



WCPO Thursday night storms



WCPO Friday morning rainfall



MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 46

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 53

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, warm

Isolated storms

High: 73

THURSDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms likely

A few stronger storms

Low: 56

