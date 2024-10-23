Up and down forecast

The big difference you’ll notice right away today compared to the last several is it’s not nearly as chilly out the door. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid 50s depending on where you are.
The mild start leads once again to another warm afternoon as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70s with sunny skies. Expect winds to pick up as well through the afternoon. We could see gusts close to 25mph. The later into the afternoon we go, more clouds will develop as well.
We do have a front that moves through that drops our temperatures down for tomorrow, but it won’t bring any rain. Expect sunny skies for your Thursday, but temperatures back down to around average in the mid 60 range.
We continue our roller coaster ride in the temperature department as we end up back in the mid 70s for Friday, but in the low 60s for the weekend. As of right now, not looking at any good chances for rain. Friday we have a small chance but other than that we stay dry through early next week.
TODAY
Partly cloudy
Still warm
High: 78
TONIGHT
Temperatures tumble
Mostly clear
Low: 44
THURSDAY
Cooler
Sunny
High: 66
