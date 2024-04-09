Unsettled weather week ahead with mild temperatures

We're starting off on the mostly cloudy side with mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The morning commute remains dry but expect very little sunshine compared to Monday. By the afternoon, spotty showers move in. This continues into the late afternoon and evening with some thunderstorms possible. We're not expecting to see any severe weather today. Highs will reach the mid 60s.
Clouds stick around tonight with lows only falling to the mid 50s. Most of the rain will have moved out of the area by this time.
Wednesday morning starts off mostly cloudy. We are likely to see rain starting in the afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible. We may see a brief break from the rain in the evening, but don't expect that to last very long. Highs will again be in the mid 60s.
Rain returns Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 50s in some locations. We could see heavy rain overnight into Thursday. Expect showers and possibly thunderstorms on the Thursday morning commute.
There's yet another chance for rain on Friday. Highs for Friday dip to the upper 50s. We warm back up to the 60s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty rain later
High: 66
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Rain fades
Low: 55
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy start
Rain likely
High: 65
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Showers
Possibly t'storms
Low: 57
