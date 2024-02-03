Watch Now
Unseasonably warm weekend, so make plans outdoors!

Highs in the 40s
Posted at 5:51 AM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 06:15:12-05

We're waking up to a frosty start. With light winds overnight and clear skies, some folks will wake up with frost on the car. Temperatures are starting in the upper 20s and lower 30s but feeling a good 5-9 degrees cooler than that. The afternoon will see highs in the upper 40s with a few 50s. Expect to see mostly sunny skies.

There could be more frost tonight as we'll have another clear night with light winds. Lows will fall near freezing. Sunday's highs will warm above 50 with plenty of sunshine.

Our temperatures over the next several days will stay above the average temperature of 41. This warm trend will also go along with a dry stretch of weather. Our next chance for rain doesn't arrive until Friday. Temperatures that day will be in the upper 50s, close to 60!

TODAY
Chilly start
Mostly sunny
High: 50

TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 33

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 53

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 31

