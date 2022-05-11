Unseasonably warm weather for Wednesday

The heat continues to be the big story here in the Tri-State but also the Ohio River as it crests today.

Temperatures start in the mid to low 60s for a milder start to the day. The sky is mostly cloudy too. Through the noon hour, the sky will stay mostly cloudy and there's a 5-10% chance for rain. More than likely, we won't see much on the radar, so don't alter your outdoor plans. Then, clouds pull back to the west and some mid to late afternoon sunshine will be revealed. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s again this afternoon.

Jennifer Ketchmark Reds Forecast Wednesday



Also today, the Ohio River crests and starts to fall. We should crest around 48.26'. By Friday morning, the Ohio River will be back down below "action stage".

Jennifer Ketchmark Ohio River Forecast 5/11/2022



Very dry air is taking on for Thursday. This is going to give us one of this picture perfect blue sky days. Temperatures will again be around 84 for a high.

Friday is another mostly sunny day with, you guessed it, highs in the mid 80s!

So when does rain return? An area of low pressure will be out to our west on Saturday. It should bring in spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. But it doesn't look like an all day issue. Highs still make it into the low 80s. The same system passes through on Sunday, bringing more spotty showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Sunday is our better chance for rain.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Decreasing clouds

Late afternoon sunshine

High: 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 59

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Warm

High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 60

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========