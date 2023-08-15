Watch Now
Unseasonably cool day with a few light showers

Mostly cloudy and cool Tuesday
Posted at 9:01 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 09:05:45-04

The calendar might say mid August but we are looking at a forecast today that feels more like fall!

The sky will turn mostly cloudy rather quickly today and winds will be in from the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph. This wind is bringing in cooler, drier air and this only allows temperatures to warm to the mid 70s this afternoon. That's 10 degrees below normal. We'll also see a weak system passing through this afternoon and that could result in a few isolated showers between 3 and 10 p.m.

Tonight's forecast will be refreshing as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

High pressure moves back into the region on Wednesday and this will give us a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s.

We'll slowly warm back into the mid to low 80s for the balance of the work week. It looks like the forecast will stay dry too with mostly sunny conditions expected as well.

TUESDAY
Turning mostly cloudy
Isolated afternoon showers
High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Pleasant
Low: 59

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Ideal
High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 62

