Two stormy days, when we could see severe storms

One area of low pressure is about to lead to 3 days of rain chances but it's the next two that get a lot of the focus due to the threat for thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather.

WEDNESDAY — The potential for spotty showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast from 8 a.m. through the entire day and into the night. A warm front is lifting through the Ohio Valley, pushing temperatures in the low 80s. With rising heat, humidity and lift from the front, it's a perfect setup for scattered showers and storms. When will be see the strongest storms of the day? It's later this afternoon and evening and new storms develop that we could tap into a little more energy and get a few stronger storms. But we'll also see some decent downpours too! Isolated flooding cannot be ruled out.

The SPC has a "marignal risk" for severe weather today meaning we need to watch for storms with damaging winds and large hail. But there is some turning in the wind field as well, so don't rule out an isolated tornado either.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday SPC Outlook



THURSDAY — We'll get right back into rounds of showers and thunderstorms again on Thursday. Morning rain will be limited and the sky will be mostly cloudy to start the day. We'll warm to 77 by the early afternoon and that's when storms start to pop. Thunderstorms will quickly fill the radar and move across the area for the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. This is when we could see a few strong to severe storms producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes. We will also see very heavy rainfall out of some of these storms. With so much rain lately and saturated soils, the potential for flooding exists.

Here's the Storm Prediction Center outlook for tomorrow, notice the slight risk for our eastern locations is NEW this morning.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday SPC Outlook



Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday soaking storms



FRIDAY — The focus on Friday will be lingering cloud cover and spotty showers, but the threat for storms drops. The area of low pressure will be stalled over the Ohio Valley, keeping around spotty showers and pulling in cooler air. Temperatures only climb to the low 70s on Friday.

We've been watching Saturday for a possible rain chance but the morning models are trending toward rain NOT being in the forecast for the day. Hopefully this continues and we kick off the holiday weekend with dry weather. Temperatures warm to 75 on Saturday, 83 on Sunday and 87 on Monday. The bulk of our Memorial Day weekend should be dry and mostly sunny!

MORNING RUSH

Isolated showers develop

Mostly cloudy, milder

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Rounds of showers and storms

A few stronger storms possible

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered storms continue

Mostly cloudy

Low: 66

THURSDAY

More rounds of showers and storms

Heavy rain possible too

High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Mostly cloudy, mild

Low: 60

