Two rounds of storms and the latest on the risk for severe weather

We have two chances for showers and storms headed our way over the next 48 hours. I have a break down on the timing but also our risk for strong to severe storms across the Tri-State.

Tuesday morning's forecast starts mostly clear and pleasant. We'll see temperatures in the upper 50s this morning and we'll warm to 77 degrees this afternoon. The forecast will be dry through 4 p.m. By 4 p.m., a line of showers and storms will start moving into southeast Indiana and this activity will move east. We are not expecting severe weather with today's storms. Storms will fade late this evening.

WCPO Tuesday evening showers and storms

Clouds move out tonight and we'll cool back down to 59 degrees.

Again on Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon, dry weather is expected as temperatures warm to the low 80s. The sky will be partly cloudy and humidity rises. Starting in the afternoon hours, severe storms will start to develop out in Illinois and Indiana. It's possible that we could see some evening storm activity in our northern locations, closer to the warm front. But this isn't a guarantee in that timeframe, but it's certainly something we'll have to monitor. If storms do develop, they could easily turn severe.

The more likely chance for showers and storms is in the overnight hours as the cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. While storms will weaken as they head east into our area, the threat for severe weather cannot be ruled out. The SPC has much of our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms. Notice in the image below the "enhanced" risk is to the northwest.

Our severe weather threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding.

WCPO SPC Outlook Wednesday

WCPO Wednesday late evening storms begin

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Scattered evening storms

High: 77

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers fade

Partly cloudy

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated evening storms possible, severe threat

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms likely

Risk for severe weather

Low: 70

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